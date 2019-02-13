Plaintiffs’ lawyer Jean-Philippe Morel answers media at the Paris’ courthouse, ahead of the opening hearing of Christophe Dettinger’s trial, in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. A former boxing pro and suspected of viciously attacking riot police officers with his fists and feet during the yellow vest protests in France is going on trial on charges. (Thibault Camus/AP)

PARIS — A former French boxing pro who was filmed attacking riot police officers during the yellow vest protests is going on trial in France.

Christophe Dettinger, a former French champion in the light heavyweight category, could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison in Wednesday’s trial.

The videos from the Jan. 5 incidents went viral on social media, triggering an outpouring of comments either praising him as a hero for the yellow vest movement or lambasting him as a vicious attacker.

In a video message recorded before he surrendered to police, Dettinger admitted to attacking officers but said he was just trying to defend himself after he and his wife were tear-gassed by police.

Clashes hit Paris for the thirteenth straight week of yellow vest protests Saturday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.