PARIS — Thousands of demonstrators will again take to the streets across France this weekend in protest at French president Emmanuel Macron’s policies, while anti-yellow vest groups also plan to use street action, to condemn violence.

More than two months after starting their revolt over fuel tax increases, yellow vest protesters remain mobilized and have called for an 11th straight weekend of protests.

About 84,000 people protested last weekend, around the same number as the week before, and despite a slight rise in Macron’s approval rates in the latest opinion polls, protesters are expected to turn out in large numbers Saturday.

The next day, a demonstration will be organized in Paris by the “Red Scarves,” a group created on Facebook denouncing the street violence that has accompanied some yellow vest protests.

