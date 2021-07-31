The Catania airport also was briefly closed to give precedence to helicopters and planes battling the flames.
Regional Gov. Nello Musumeci told reporters that some fires appeared to have been caused by arsonists, while others had natural causes as temperatures hit record levels.
While convicted arsonists face jail time in Italy, Musumeci said it is usually limited to six months or a year. “Instead it should be a life sentence,″ he said.
The wildfires also affected the Sicilian provinces of Palermo, Syracuse and Messina.