A large group of reporters were gathered outside the hospital waiting for updates.
Mahathir underwent an elective medical procedure at the same hospital on Jan. 7 and was discharged six days later. Last month, he was admitted for a “full medical checkup” and observation.
He has had two coronary bypass surgeries but was still robust and sharp witted. He led the opposition to a historic election victory in 2018 that was hailed for ousting a corrupt government in the first peaceful transfer of power since Malaysia’s independence in 1957.
Mahathir became the world’s oldest leader at 92 for a second stint but that triumph lasted only 22 months as his government collapsed due to infighting. But that didn’t stop him, and Mahathir formed a new ethnic Malay party in 2020 to oppose the new leadership.