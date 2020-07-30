Because different countries have used different methods to calculate coronavirus deaths, many scientists consider excess mortality a more reliable way to measure the impact of the virus and to compare across countries.
When asked by a reporter if he was “ashamed” about the findings, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “We mourn every loss of life that we've had throughout the coronavirus epidemic.” But he added that “clearly this country has had a massive success now in reducing the numbers of those tragic deaths.”
Spain had Europe’s highest national mortality peak, with the number of deaths 138.5 percent higher at the beginning of April than in previous years. England had the second highest peak — in mid April, the number of excess deaths was 107.6 percent higher than the average.
Edward Morgan, an expert at the Office of National Statistics, said that the first half of 2020 saw “extraordinary increases in mortality rates across countries in Western Europe above the 2015 to 2019 average.”
He said that in some countries, including Italy and Spain, the numbers were localized to specific regions, whereas the increase in deaths in Britain was more geographically widespread.
A breakdown by city showed that at its worst, the death rate Bergamo in northern Italy was 847.7 percent higher than normal; in Madrid, the capital of Spain, it was 432.7 percent higher than normal.
The figures were released as the British government warned of a possible second wave and extended the self isolation period for those with symptoms from 7 to 10 days.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC on Thursday: “We can see, sadly, a second wave of coronavirus that’s starting to roll across Europe.”