The governor of Niger state in the northwest, Abubakar Sani Bello, also has said that extremists now have established a camp there too. “I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements here in Niger State; here in Kaure … They have hoisted their flags here. Their wives have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram members,” Bello said in April. Neither the Nigerian army nor the presidency have disputed the governor’s claim.