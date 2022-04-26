Explosion in southern Pakistan kills 3 Chinese, their driver

KARACHI, Pakistan — An explosion ripped through a van inside a university campus in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, officials said.
The three dead Chinese included the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, which offers Chinese language graduate classes, and two teachers. The fourth fatality was the Pakistani driver of the van, the officials said.
Abdul, Khaliq, a police official, said an investigation was underway. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a militant group in nearby Baluchistan province, has targeted Chinese nationals in attacks in the past.