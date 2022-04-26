Explosion in southern Pakistan kills 3 Chinese, their driver

KARACHI, Pakistan — An explosion ripped through a van inside a university campus in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, officials said.

The source of the blast at the University of Karachi was not immediately known, said university spokesman Mohammad Farooq.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the initial investigation suggests it may have been a suicide bomber. He said that closed circuit television footage from the site showed a person dressed in the female burqa head-to-toe covering walking up to the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion.