Jean-Jacques Neuer, a lawyer for the Picasso Administration –- which manages works held by five Picasso descendants, including Marina, and oversees the use of the Picasso name – contacted the AP on Thursday to say that it has not approved the sale of any “Picasso NFT” and that a NFT by Florian Picasso and his collaborators were “his own creation, independent of any claim vis-a-vis Pablo Picasso and his works.”