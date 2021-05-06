The two police officers, in casual summer plainclothes, had been dispatched to follow up on an alleged small-scale extortion attempt. The two Americans had paid for cocaine in a Rome nightlife district but didn’t get it. In retaliation, they snatched a backpack with a cellphone that belonged to the go-between of the botched deal. The go-between told police he had been contacted by Natale-Hjorth, who told the man he’d give back the bag and the phone if they got their money back.