But Dobey proved too strong, fighting back from 2-1 down in sets to set up a clash with Glen Durrant in the fourth round.

Sherrock was cheered throughout by the crowd at a raucous Alexandra Palace, with supporters singing “There’s only one Fallon Sherrock.”

Dobey made his scoring count, averaging 101.09 to Sherrock’s 90.45, while he also hit eight maximum 180s compared to Dobey’s 11.

AD

Sherrock is a former runner-up at the women’s world championship.

Organizers decided for the first time last year to allocate two of the 96 places in the world championship field to women. Previously, women could attempt to qualify for the event, but now spots are guaranteed.

______

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD