Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq's capital

November 6, 2022 at 2:24 p.m. EST

BAGHDAD — At least 20 people were injured, including the head of Iraq’s civil defense directorate, after a commercial building in the capital Baghdad caught fire and then collapsed Sunday, a state news agency reported.

The official Iraqi News Agency said that the civil defense director, Maj. Gen. Kadhim Bohan, along with a number of firefighters, were at the scene when the burning building collapsed.

No deaths were reported. No information was immediately available on the cause of the blaze.

On Oct. 29, a gas tanker exploded near a soccer field in northeastern Baghdad, killing at least nine people and wounding 10 others. The explosion was found by an investigative committee to be an accident.

