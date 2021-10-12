“Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival,” station commander Pete Johnson said. “There was also lots of visible flame, which has prompted a high number of calls to our control officers.”
Photos from the scene showed flames from the top of the building and a dark plume of smoke drifting into the sky.
A woman suffered from smoke inhalation but left before crews arrived, the fire brigade said. Dozens of people evacuated the building.
The fire brigade said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.