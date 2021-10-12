Three people fled the affected apartment, while 50 others left the building before fire crews arrived shortly after 8 p.m., it said. London ambulance crews took a woman and a child to the hospital for treatment.
“Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival,” station commander Pete Johnson said. “There was also lots of visible flame, which has prompted a high number of calls to our control officers.”
Photos from the scene showed flames from the top of the building and a dark plume of smoke drifting into the sky.
“I heard a bang and glass smashing. I went out and saw there was glass on the floor. Then I heard a bang and looked up and saw fire,” student Ishika Deb, who lives in a neighboring apartment building, told reporters.
The fire brigade said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.