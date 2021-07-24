By Associated PressToday at 11:34 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 11:34 p.m. EDTShareComment0BEIJING — A fire at a warehouse in China’s northeast killed 14 people and injured 26, a state news agency reported.The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the warehouse in an industrial park in Changchun in Jilin province, the Xinhua News Agency said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt said the cause was under investigation.Comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.