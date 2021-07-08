The state-run media office and Dubai police did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the incident. Authorities restricted media access to the area, citing the ongoing investigation. In aerial footage of the aftermath released by the government Thursday, the stricken vessel is visible for just a few seconds before the camera pans to the rest of the vast port. The small Ocean Trader appears charred, with thick plumes of gray smoke still billowing from its containers and blackened debris littering the terminal.