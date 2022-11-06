Fireworks injure 17 at Mexico town's Day of Dead celebration

MEXICO CITY — A fireworks explosion at a Day of the Dead celebration in Mexico injured 17 people, authorities said Sunday.
A pile of fireworks were set alight in the street and exploded, showering the surrounding crowd in sparks and explosions, the government said.
The township said two pregnant women and three children were among the injured. One of the girls suffered second-degree burns.
Fireworks accidents are not uncommon in Mexico.
In September, one person died and 39 were injured when fireworks exploded during a festival in a town festival just west of Mexico City.