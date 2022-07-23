Flash flood kills at least 17 people in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — Flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 17 people, state television said Saturday.
Iran’s metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change. The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.
In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people.