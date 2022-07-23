Flash flood kills at least 17 people in southern Iran

Karegar said rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing.

Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city’s governor Yousef Karegar.

Iran’s metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change. The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.