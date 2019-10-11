“I’m not sure that the Turkish army will be able to take control of the situation, and quickly.”

The Turkey-led offensive against the U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters along the Turkey-Syria border has displaced tens of thousands of Syrians in the northeast and killed at least a dozen civilians on both Turkish and Syrian sides of the border.

Funerals were held Friday in Turkey for citizens who died of rockets and missiles lobbed from the Syrian side by Kurdish groups. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are fighting back against the much-postponed Turkish-led offensive that began with aerial bombardment Wednesday. Turkish armed forces began their ground advance later the same day, alongside a Syrian umbrella rebel group called the Syrian National Army.

In a news briefing Friday in Ankara alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concerns on further destabilization in the north, and reiterated that the imminent concern is that captured Islamic State fighters will escape.

On Thursday, a senior U.S. official emphasized in a news briefing that the incursion “was a mistake for Turkey to do,” joining many European ambassadors who sharply criticized Ankara’s advance at the U.N. Security Council, warning of a humanitarian crisis and the revival of Islamic State militants. The council failed to agree on a statement condemning the Turkish operation.

Turkey wants to clear the border area of Kurdish fighters, who it views as terrorists linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, which has waged a decade-long insurgency in southeastern Turkey. It aims to establish a safe zone in northeastern Syria, where it says it would return at least 1 million of the almost 4 million Syrian refugees residing in Turkey. Negotiations between the United States — partners of the Kurds in the fight against Islamic State — and Turkey on the safe zone languished over the past year. Turkey grew restless and repeatedly threatened it would start its offensive if negotiations did not show results.

President Trump announced early this week that U.S. troops would withdraw in the face of the announced Turkish offensive, but has come under heightened pressure from Republican allies to take action in response to the escalating conflict between the U.S.’s NATO ally and its main ally in Syria.

With fighting underway, both sides provided conflicting numbers of casualties. Early Friday morning, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said 277 “terrorists” — referring to Kurdish fighters — have been killed in the fighting. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said it had only lost 22 soldiers.

The SDF on the other hand said it had killed a total of 262 Turkish and Syrian rebel soldiers, which the rebel Syrian National Army denied. One Turkish soldier was killed in the fighting, the Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed.

A ceremony was held Friday morning in Sanliurfa to honor two of Turkey’s victims: Cihan Gunes, 31, and Mohammed Omar Saar, who was 9 months old. They were killed in separate mortar attacks on Thursday in Akcakale, a small town on Turkey’s border with Syria.

Gunes, who was employed in the municipal tax office in Sanliurfa but had gone to work in Akcakale for the day, was killed after a rocket fell in the courtyard of a government office, a police officer said. Omar, whose family is Syrian, was hit by shrapnel in front of his home.

The ceremony was packed with police officers and municipal workers. Their two wooden caskets, draped with Turkish flags, were displayed on stands covered in white tablecloths. A picture of Omar, wearing a white beanie, leaned against his coffin. “Mohammed Omar’s casket is small but his heart is big,” an imam said during prayers.

Halil Polat, one of Gunes’s co-workers who attended the ceremony said they had spoken on Thursday. “I jokingly told him I’d say my prayers for him. He was a good guy, a nice guy,” Polat said.

Another co-worker said Gunes had worked in the Sanliurfa tax office for about a year and a half, and was engaged to be married.

Aid agencies are warning of a fresh humanitarian crisis in the northeast, home to an estimated 3 million people. The SDF-controlled areas host an estimated 2.2 million people.

Turkish aerial bombardment and fighting has already caused a wave of displacement as people fled villages and towns dotting the Turkey-Syria border area, the United Nations said, reporting that more than 70,000 people have already been displaced.

UNICEF said the majority of the displaced, mainly from Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, are reportedly heading toward Amouda, Hassaka and other cities southeast of Ras al-Ayn. Some are heading to Raqqa city, south of Tel Abyad.

An NGO staff member in the area, working with Save the Children, said that while hostilities have mainly been limited to border areas, families are leaving other major towns and moving farther south as a precautionary measure.

The two towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tel Abyad, alongside surrounding areas, have suffered heavy shelling. Smoke rose in thick black columns in Tel Abyad on Wednesday, some of it from tires set alight to thwart Turkish drones. Doctors Without Borders reported that its hospital in Tal Abyad had closed after everyone fled and that the town was deserted.

A hospital in Ras al-Ayn was struck Friday, an SDF spokesman said, and is out of service after it was evacuated.

An SDF statement said the two heavily populated northeastern towns of Amouda and Qamishli have suffered the brunt of the Turkish attack, with indiscriminate bombing killing many civilians, but did not specify a number. Turkey’s defense ministry denies it is carrying out any operation in Qamishli.

A big concern in the area is the fate of Islamic State prisoners. Tens of thousands of Islamic State members and families were detained in the area after the SDF seized the last swath of land held by the militant group. Diplomats and military experts warn the instability will threaten the security of the prisons and camps. Fears that the militants could escape were compounded when the SDF said in a statement on Thursday that Turkish shelling had targeted a prison holding Islamic State fighters in Qamishli.

The SDF is still controlling all prisons, a senior State Department official said in a briefing with reporters Thursday. But U.S. officials said the U.S. military is taking custody of dozens of “high-value” Islamic State detainees to prevent their escape or release.

“The Turks say that this is. . . a temporary military action,” said the senior U.S. official in Thursday’s news briefing. “They also said that about their Jarabulus and al-Bab actions west of the Euphrates in northern Syria, where they have been since 2016.”

Qatar, a close Turkish ally, was the only Arab state to offer its support to the operation. Saudi Arabia and Egypt, critics of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, condemned the advance.

Ankara has rebuked accusations that it has plans for demographic change in the northeast. President Erdogan on Thursday threatened the European Union with opening the doors for refugees to take the route to Europe. In tweets, the Turkish delegation to the European Union on Friday aimed a message to “those who have allowed these unfortunate and destitute people to live in squalor, as well as for those who even shut the gates on their desperation in the first place.”

“They have no right to make lofty pronouncements on the fate of the migrants. We have been taking care of nearly 4 million for almost 10 years! Not for glory or gain. Because they are our neighbors.”

