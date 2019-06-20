This handout photo from the Tianjin Court taken on June 20, 2019 shows former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei during his trial. (Handout/AFP/Getty Images)

Chinese state media said former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei admitted to accepting over $2 million in bribes Thursday, during a trial in northern China that was criticized by human rights activists.

Meng is China’s former vice minister for public security, who in 2016 became the first Chinese president of Interpol, the international police organization, part of Beijing’s efforts to garner greater influence in international bodies.

Last September, after traveling from Interpol’s Lyon, France headquarters to China, he abruptly vanished, causing his wife to frantically contact French authorities for help.

Chinese authorities later said they had detained him, and were prosecuting him for taking bribes and abusing his power to “willfully squander national assets to give his family a luxurious life.”

The People’s Daily newspaper, a mouthpiece of China’s Communist Party, said Thursday that Meng was accused of using various positions he held from 2005 to 2017 to help companies and individuals make illegal gains, and of accepting bribes equivalent to over $2 million.

The newspaper said Meng admitted guilt in all the charges at a trial in the northern city of Tianjin. The court adjourned and said Meng would be sentenced at a later date, the paper said, publishing photos of Meng standing in a tan jacket in court, looking thinner than usual.

[The Chinese head of Interpol has disappeared — in China]

“No case that starts with a person’s disappearance, and then involves being held incommunicado, not having the lawyer of your choice, and likely being coerced into confessing, can be considered a fair trial, and this is a sadly common problem in China,” Sophie Richardson, China director for Human Rights Watch, said by email Thursday.

“But this prosecution of Meng Hongwei is doubly problematic, in that he will now almost certainly never be held accountable for the countless people, including rights activists, whose arbitrary detention, torture and mistreatment he oversaw in China’s Ministry of Public Security,” Richardson added.

Meng and his wife couldn’t immediately be reached to comment.

Under President Xi Jinping, a multiyear campaign that Beijing has described as an anti-corruption drive has seen thousands of officials and business executives suddenly vanish before reemerging to face government charges months later.

Meng had been expected to serve in his Interpol role until 2020. Interpol, an international organization facilitating police cooperation across borders, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In a statement after Meng’s disappearance last year, Interpol said only that it was a “matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China” and declined to elaborate.

Read more:

Former Interpol boss expelled from China’s Communist Party amid corruption charges

In China, investigations and purges become the new normal

Opinion: The president of Interpol disappeared. Now China has burst its own bubble.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news