Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara (center) sits in a police van following an interrogation in Tokyo on Sept. 25, 1995. Japanese media reports say Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed. He was 63. (AP/AP)

The former leader of a doomsday cult that carried out a deadly nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995 was executed on Friday, Japanese media reported. Six other cult members were also hanged.

Shoko Asahara was the leader of the Aum Shinrikyo or Aum Supreme Truth cult that was responsible for releasing sarin gas on five Tokyo subway trains during the rush hour in 1995, killing 13 people and poisoning more than 6,000 others.

He was sentenced to death in 2004, one of 13 cult members who ended up on death row and the first to be executed.

Asahara, 63, a partially blind former yoga instructor, believed that the United States would attack Japan with nuclear weapons, and that only cult members would survive World War III.

He mixed Buddhist and Hindu beliefs with apocalyptic Christian prophecies, declaring himself both to be Christ and the first enlightened being since Buddha. At its peak, Aum had tens of thousands of followers, mostly in Japan and Russia.

Sarin is a deadly nerve gas originally developed by the Nazis.

Aum members first released it in 1994 in the central Japanese city of Matsumoto, in a failed attack on three judges set to rule on the cult, nevertheless killing eight people and making hundreds ill. Cult members also staged several failed attempts to release hydrogen cyanide on subway trains following the 1995 attack.

But it was the Tokyo subway attack on March 20, 1995, and the images of rush-hour commuters lying dead or staggering from the effects of sarin, that shocked the nation and woke it up to the dangers of a cult that was based on a huge commune at the foot of Mount Fuji.

Asahara pleaded not guilty and never testified, only muttering and making incoherent remarks in court during the eight years of his trial, according to Reuters. The sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2006.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news