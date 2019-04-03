Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Japanese prosecutors re-arrested Ghosn Thursday, April 4, 2019, barely a month after he was released on bail ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges. (Takuya Inaba/AP)

Former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn was re-arrested on fresh charges in Japan on Thursday, just a month after being released on bail and a week before he planned to hold a news conference to present his side of the story.

Japanese media linked the arrest to reports of suspicious payments to a Renault-Nissan distributor in Oman that prosecutors suspect may have been diverted for Ghosn’s personal use. On Wednesday, Renault accused Ghosn of “questionable and concealed practices” and violations of the group’s ethical principles.

In a statement, Ghosn’s representatives described the charges as “legally dubious” and said they came after he had already been detained for 108 days in “extremely unfair, cruel and unjust conditions.” Ghosn himself called the arrest “outrageous and arbitrary.”

“It is part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me by misleading the prosecutors,” he said in a statement. “Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken. I am innocent of the groundless charges and accusations against me.”

Ghosn was initially arrested last November and accused of breach of trust and understating his income, before being released on bail under strict conditions last month.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news