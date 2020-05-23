O’Neill led Papua New Guinea for seven years before quitting in 2019 after a number of resignations from his government.
Police said the investigation involves the purchase of the two power generators from Israel for 50 million kina ($14.2 million) when O’Neill was leading the country.
In a statement quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corp., police official Hodges Ette alleged O’Neill directed payments for the purchase of the generators without approval of parliament and without a tender process. Ette said police believe “there is reasonable evidence of offenses of misappropriation, abuse of office and official corruption.”
Police attempted to arrest O’Neill in October over a different issue but they withdrew the charge when O’Neill challenged its validity in court.
