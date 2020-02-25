“If Mubarak was a thief, then what do you call the ones who came after him?”

Across Egypt, emotions in the wake of the death of 91-year-old Mubarak in a Cairo hospital after surgery ran the gamut. There was relief and muted glee that the man who had repressed the Arab world’s most populous nation for three decades, and who was ousted in 2011 during the massive Arab Spring uprisings that gripped the region, was dead.

There was also sadness and grief. Some Egyptians called him a father figure and a war hero for his role in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. Others were indifferent to his death, for Mubarak had been ailing and sidelined for years.

What they collectively evinced, however, was that they viewed his passing through the prism of today’s Egypt — and that has improved the former autocrat’s image even among some of his staunchest detractors.

Today, Egyptians are living under another authoritarian leader, President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, whose regime is widely considered more repressive than Mubarak’s. And the vast majority of Egyptians are worse off than they were under Mubarak’s own erratic economy.

“Mubarak will be remembered by Egyptians in probably a very polarizing fashion,” said H.A. Hellyer, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London and a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. “For his fans, he was a war hero, but the regime Mubarak built meant repression and economic dysfunctionality. And that all led to the 2011 revolutionary uprising, which ultimately led to his ouster.”

“That’s Mubarak's legacy: the uprising, and the factors that led to it. The uprising is over, but the factors remain and have intensified.”