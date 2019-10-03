

Armed soldiers patrol after an incident at the police headquarters in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Four police officers were killed in a stabbing attack early Thursday afternoon at police headquarters in central Paris, French media reported.

The assailant, whom French media reported was a member of police staff, was shot dead at the scene.

“Paris is mourning her own this afternoon after this appalling attack on the @prefpolice,” wrote Anne Hidalgo, Paris's mayor, in a statement posted on Twitter. “The toll is heavy; several policemen lost their lives. In my name and that of Parisians, my first thoughts go to the families of the victims and their relatives.”

The attack, which occurred the day after police officers protested throughout the French capital against the violence they regularly face in their work, took place on the Ile-de-la-Cité, the small island in the Seine River where Notre Dame Cathedral is also located.

French President Emmanuel Macron headed to the scene later on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities did not immediately specify a motive.

“We will pay tribute to the victims and we will salute the unwavering commitment of members of the police to the safety of Parisians,” Hidalgo wrote in her statement. “We know what we owe them.”



French police secure the area in front of the Paris Police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3, 2019. (Philippe Wojazer/Reuters)

