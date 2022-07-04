Fourth crew member rescued after engineering ship sinks

HONG KONG — A fourth crew member has been rescued Monday after a storm sunk an engineering vessel two days earlier, according to a Chinese state broadcaster.
The vessel snapped into two and sank on Saturday during the tropical storm Chaba, which had maximum sustained wind speeds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) per hour and was upgraded to a typhoon before making landfall in Guangdong province and Hong Kong.
Chaba hit Fujing 001 about 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of Hong Kong.
As of Monday, 26 other crew members are missing and search and rescue operations are still underway.
Hong Kong authorities had dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, but said that chances of rescuing the other crew alive were “slim.”