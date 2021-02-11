Despite a drop in total recent coronavirus cases, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders extended the country’s lockdown for an additional month on Wednesday, with Merkel warning that the variants have significantly moved the goal posts.

But after arguing for weeks that France was likely also headed into another lockdown, French officials abruptly changed course this week, offering a far more optimistic assessment.

“It’s possible and desirable that we’ll never have to go back into lockdown,” French Health Minister Olivier Véran said this week, leaving some observers puzzled.

France now has over twice as many new cases per capita as Germany does, and the highly transmissible B117 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, is estimated to account for up to 25 percent of new infections in the country, according to figures released Thursday. The South African and Brazilian strains have also been detected in France, even though they are less widespread.

“Do you have a hard time recognizing our government and its optimism right now?” a journalist with France’s public broadcaster wrote in a column on Thursday. “Same here.”

Scientists have watched the U-turn with alarm. “The French approach is immensely dangerous,” said Tobias Kurth, the director of the Institute of Public Health at the Charité hospital in the German capital.

In defending their strategy, French officials have emphasized the adverse mental health and economic effects of lockdowns, with Health Minister Véran saying that every week without a lockdown “is a week with additional freedoms.”



Germans have been living under a tightening state of lockdown since early November, with schools and kindergartens shut and those who can working from home. Cafes and restaurants have been closed except for takeout, and some states have gone further and introduced night curfews.

Even though Germany at first struggled to bring down case numbers, in recent weeks they have steadily declined. From a peak of more than 36,000 daily cases in December, the country is now registering less than 10,000 a day.

While the United States has also seen declining numbers without such strict measures, the German leadership puts the progress down to its restrictions.

Some 63,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Germany, compared with 470,000 in the United States — over seven times as many deaths, despite having a population only four times the size.

Vaccination rates are ramping up while deaths and infections are dropping, Merkel said Thursday, addressing the German parliament.

“And if that were the whole picture, then you would see me here looking quite confident, even with all the difficulties,” she said. But the danger of the variants is there, if not fully visible yet and is “a great danger for this good path we are on.”

With that in mind, Germany raised its bar for new openings this week, from an average of 50 weekly infections per 100,000 people to 35 per 100,000. The country’s current rate is around 70 per 100,000.

Throughout much of January, French ministers had struck a tone similar to Merkel’s. Amid fears of a looming third wave of the virus in Europe linked to the arrival of new variants, France moved a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. last month, ordered the closure of some shopping centers, and banned nonessential travel from outside the E.U.

But schools, hotels and most shops have remained open. Employees still take crowded subways to head into offices. France’s quarantine policies are also less strict than Germany’s, and they’re enforced less than in England, where new arrivals will need to quarantine in government-approved hotels and risk 10-year jail sentences if they flout the rules.

Still, the number of new infections and hospitalizations in France slightly dropped over the last days. But scientists fear the numbers may provide a false sense of reassurance.

Whereas the U.K. and Denmark are among the nations that scan the most covid infections for mutations, France and Germany have lagged behind.

In early January, large-scale testing showed that the variant first discovered in the U.K. may at the time have already accounted for about 1 percent of new cases in France, but the testing effort was limited to samples from only two days.

Some studies have suggested that the variants may have grown far more prevalent in some places since, including the capital region, where the U.K. variant could account for around 40 percent of new cases, according to one recent study.

German scientists have similarly sought to boost their virus sequencing in recent months and they do not believe that the variants are currently dominant. But since testing was expanded in mid-January, the B117 variant has already been found in nearly 100 cases in Berlin.

“There are signs that the British virus variant, the corona mutation B117, will prevail,” Johannes Danckert, the head of Berlin’s Vivantes clinics, told the Tagesspiegel newspaper this week.

But whereas Germany could at least manage to slow down the variants’ spread, France’s current approach may put it on track for a surge far sooner, said Kurth.