Attal dismissed the idea as “clearly not what we need to solve this problem.”
He said the letter “doesn’t correspond at all” with discussions that Johnson and Macron had Wednesday after 27 migrants died while attempting to cross the English Channel.
“We are sick of double-speak,” Attal.
Attal said France is withdrawing an invite for British Home Secretary Priti Patel to join a meeting of ministers on Sunday in Calais, one of the French coastal towns where Britain-bound migrants gather before attempting to cross.