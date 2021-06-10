Macron said Operation Barkhane would end and be replaced by a new operation, with its aims being supported by other nations.
He said the decision had been made after consultations with the United States and European Union nations.
His remarks came after Mali, a nation of roughly 20 million, saw a military takeover last month — its second coup d’etat in nine months. In response to the most recent coup, France had suspended its joint operations with the Malian military.
Domestic pressure on Macron to draw the operation down had been on the rise for months, ahead of presidential elections next year, amid deadly attacks on French soldiers and as questions mounted about whether the mission has had a significant impact on security in the region.
One French official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak on the record, suggested that the announcement does not signal that France is turning its back on the region. Rather, the official said, it is meant as a signal to France’s European and regional allies to double down on their military commitments.
French forces have been stationed in Mali since 2013, when troops intervened to halt an extremist takeover of the West African nation. The French military’s continued presence there has been seen as a key pillar of Western counterterrorism efforts in the region.
France has portrayed itself as carrying an outsize share of the security burden in West Africa, compared with its European and American counterparts. The United States has a comparatively small military footprint in West Africa — about 1,100 troops, according to U.S. Africa Command — and unlike their French counterparts, U.S. forces perform mostly intelligence and logistics in the region.
While some European nations also have troops stationed in the region, they have refrained from matching the size of the French presence.
Despite the operation’s limitations, French troops form a crucial blockade in Mali, analysts say.
But violence has surged in recent years, as fighters linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have pushed to dominate more territory, transforming once peaceful areas into conflict zones.
Nearly 7,000 people died in the violence in 2020 — the deadliest year for Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger since extremists invaded almost a decade ago.
Mali’s government has largely lost control of the nation’s arid north and center to extremist groups, and the Malian army — small by regional standards — has said it lacks the funds to eradicate the security threat on its own. Porous borders enable fighters to easily scatter.
Neighboring Burkina Faso endured its worst massacre in years over the past weekend. Lately, attacks have erupted closer to the region’s coastal states. Fighters ambushed soldiers this week on the Ivory Coast border, killing at least one soldier.
Contrary to how Macron’s administration has sought to frame the French military presence, protesters in Mali and its neighboring countries see Paris as being a contributor to the deterioration of the security situation.
Criticism of France’s military role spiked in March after a United Nations report said a French airstrike in central Mali this year had killed 19 civilians. Witnesses told The Washington Post that warplanes had dropped bombs on a wedding. France’s defense minister maintained that forces had surveilled the area, and she described the target as a group of extremists.
But the perception that France is behind the deteriorating security situation has at times sparked violent protests, with demonstrators attacking and looting French businesses in West Africa this year.
Macron has condemned the mounting animosity toward France in the region. In a recent interview with French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, he acknowledged that the status quo could not be sustained, saying that France wasn’t meant to maintain a permanent military presence in West Africa.
But Macron’s announcement Thursday will also affect countries that have been perceived as more reliable partners in the region, including Niger.
Speaking to The Post, the country’s foreign minister, Hassoumi Massaoudou, offered a cautious response Thursday, as speculations about an imminent French troop-reduction announcement began to circulate but before Macron had made his remarks.
“In any case, the countries of the region must coordinate their efforts to combat and defeat terrorism, because unity is strength against the common enemy,” he said.
Paquette reported from Agadir, Morocco.