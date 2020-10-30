In the southern city of Chittagong, a protest of nearly 5,000 was organized by Hefazat-e-Islam, a hard-line Islamist group. The group’s spokesman Azizul Islam demanded that “Bangladesh and other Muslim countries end their diplomatic relationship with France and boycott French products.”

Thousands of Muslims marching in Pakistan stomped over French flags while calling for boycotts of French products after prayers, the Associated Press reported. Police officers blocked roads near the French Embassy in Islamabad, the capital, in anticipation of protests there, according to the AP.

The demonstrations were the latest sign of rising anger across the Muslim world, directed at Macron’s government’s rhetoric defending cartoons published by Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, which denigrated the prophet Muhammad.

France has been stunned by a series of deadly knife attacks carried out by Muslim assailants in several cities. But the response to the violence by the French authorities, which included a crackdown on Islamist groups, has energized parts of the Arab and Muslim world like few issues in recent memory.

Anti-French protests have taken place in Bahrain, and stores in Kuwait and Qatar have removed French products from shelves. Macron’s portrait has been burned or trampled in Turkey and Libya.

The tensions intensified two weeks ago, after a suburban Paris teacher was beheaded for showing the cartoons of Muhammad in class. The assailant, who was shot dead by police, was identified as an 18-year-old Moscow-born immigrant of Chechen descent.

Turkey’s government has since led calls to boycott French products, while several other Muslim-majority states, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Egypt, have issued statements expressing regret or condemnation over the continued promotion of the cartoons.

In the Gaza Strip, the governing militant group Hamas organized protests at several locations throughout the coastal enclave. In the city of Khan Younis, hundreds of men and some families gathered after Friday prayers. Many trampled posters of Macron, a sharp insult in Arab cultures, and some carried posters of the French president stamped with a boot print. Men sat in socially-distant chairs, holding protests signs and chanting anti-French slogans.

Following a cleric’s call for a “day of rage” directed at France, Palestinian protesters gathered in East Jerusalem and several cities in the West Bank, including Ramallah. A crowd of more than one thousand massed in East Jerusalem outside of the al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site and a frequent location of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces. There were no early reports of violence.

In Lebanon, a country that enjoys friendly relations with France, its former colonial ruler, a dozen buses sporting black and white flags headed on Friday to Beirut to join others in a planned anti-French protest. Early on Friday, Lebanon’s internal security force announced road closures and security blocks around the French Embassy and Pine Residence, the official residence of the French ambassador, to thwart the gathering.

“Our leader forever, our master Muhammad,” men bellowed and chanted on a highway near the French embassy, their road blocked by barbed wire and rows of riot police. Flags, both white and black, waved in the wind emblazoned with the words, “There is no god but Allah.” Men sported head bands that read the same.

“We were very angry,” said a 35-year-old protester from Tripoli when asked how he felt about the comments from France. He declined to give his name because of a common regional wariness of being quoted in press.

“Man, these attacks on religion are not right,” he continued. “Freedom of expression does not mean we should insult prophets and messengers.”

Another man, who appeared to be leading the protest, yelled, ‘Muslims and non-Muslims refuse attacks on the prophet Muhammad … and on Islam.

“Those who do not stand by what is right and who stand by France … do not represent us. They do not speak for us. For France is colonial, an infidel, a traitor!” he shouted. Applause followed. Not long after, protesters began throwing metal pipes and chunks of concrete at the security forces, standing mere meters away.

Thursday marked the prophet Muhammad’s birthday, a day celebrated by many Muslims across the world as one of love and peace. The attacks were condemned by many on the holy day, with Muslim politicians and leaders emphasizing that such brutality flies in the face of the prophet’s message of peace; others, however, were further inflamed, angered at the resurrection of the insulting cartoons. Added to the insult is that photographic depictions of any prophet are prohibited in Islam.

On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian sent a “message of peace” to the Muslim world. “France is not the country of contempt. It's the country of tolerance,” he said, speaking in the French Parliament. “The Muslim religion and culture are part of our history, French and European.”

Following Friday’s protests, Le Drian said he had dispatched an emergency message the night before to all French nationals abroad and that the country’s ambassadors have been instructed to take extra precautions “so that they reinforce security systems” around French embassies and cultural sites worldwide.

“We are moving quickly from virtual hatred to real violence, and we have decided to take all measures to ensure the security of our interests, of our nationals,” Le Drian said.