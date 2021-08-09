The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Rwanda, had been living with Maire’s order while he awaited trial after confessing to setting the fire that burned through a cherished Gothic cathedral in Nantes roughly one year earlier, said Yannick Le Goater, a deputy prosecutor. The suspect had recently discussed leaving the order’s premises, where he was under judicial supervision, and had been transferred to a psychiatric hospital until the end of last month, Le Goater said. It was unclear where the suspect was this month. He turned himself in to police Monday morning.