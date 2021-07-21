President Emmanuel Macron wants to rush through legislation to mandate the pass for restaurants and many other areas of public life, as well as requiring that all health workers get a jab. The lower house of parliament starts a debate on the bill Wednesday.
It has prompted resistance in some quarters, and anti-vaccination protesters are planning a demonstration Wednesday.
France’s daily infections dropped sharply in the spring but have shot up again over the past two weeks, and some regions are re-imposing virus restrictions. The government is worried that pressure will grow on hospitals again in the coming weeks.