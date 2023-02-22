France: Teacher stabbed to death by high school student

PARIS — A teacher was stabbed to death Wednesday in southwestern France by a high school student, according to French authorities and media reports.
French media reported that the student, born in 2007, said he heard voices telling him to kill the 53-year-old teacher of Spanish at the private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz.
Education Minister Pap Ndiaye was to head to the school later Wednesday.
French government spokesman Olivier Veran, speaking after a weekly Cabinet meeting, expressed the government’s support for the education community and said the event represents a trauma for the nation.
In 2020, teacher Samuel Paty was killed outside his school in suburban Paris by an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin who was angry that he had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were re-published by a satirical newspaper targeted in a 2015 attack.