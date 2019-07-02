This Jan. 15, 2011 photo, shows a part of Arak heavy water nuclear facilities, near the central city of Arak, 150 miles southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (Mehdi Marizad/AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Iran to reverse its decision to exceed the limits for low-enriched uranium laid out in the 2015 nuclear deal and refrain from taking “extra measures” that would put into question its commitments.

The statement calling on Iran to act “without delay” came a day after Tehran announced that it had surpassed the 300 kilogram stockpile limit for enriched uranium allowed in the accord, with the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog confirming the breach. President Trump and Macron spoke about the breach by phone on Monday night, the White House said.

To be used to produce energy in a nuclear reactor, uranium has to go through a process of enrichment. That level is fairly low for fuel but if it is enriched to much higher levels, it can be turned into a weapon. The nuclear deal with Iran was meant to contain that process.

Iran, meanwhile, remained defiant. Trump has misread Iran, the speaker of the country’s parliament Ali Larijani said Tuesday, in comments carried by the state news agency.

“Trump needs to know that as long as he speaks the language of coercion with a civilized nation, they will only grow closer and more unified,” he said.

The “errors, mistakes and paradoxical comments” from Washington have increased during the tenure of the “current weird president” of the United States, he added.

Trump on Monday accused Tehran of “playing with fire” in breaching the deal that he himself had repeatedly criticized and withdrew from last year.

Since then the United States has ratcheted up sanctions, which Tehran says means it cannot get any of the economic benefits from curbing its nuclear program that are outlined in the deal.

It argues that the remaining signatories are not holding up their side of the accord, as Europe has struggled to find a work around that will allow European trade with Iran to continue without companies falling foul of U.S. sanctions.

[U.N. watchdog confirms Iran has breached nuclear deal stockpile limit]

European diplomats have indicated that they see Iran’s move as reversible, and part of a negotiating tactic to gain some economic relief. Increasing the stockpile limits of uranium enriched to 3.67 percent does not put Tehran significantly closer to nuclear weapons and falls far short of the weapons-grade enrichment level of more than 90 percent needed for a nuclear bomb.

But Iran has said it may go further, by enriching uranium to a grade of as much as 20 percent if it does not see sanctions relief by a July 7 deadline — a move that would force Europe to take a tougher stance and which could trigger its own sanctions.

The United States has been trying to persuade Europe to join its tactic of “maximum pressure” against Tehran, but European nations see the deal as key to maintaining regional security. Some analysts have linked the soaring tensions in the Persian Gulf to the biting economic pressure against Iran, as Tehran shows that it can push back.

Trump said he came close to striking Iran last month after Tehran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington has also accused Tehran of attacking tankers in the Persian Gulf, a charge it denies.

U.S. officials have argued that American sanctions should be no excuse for Iran to increase its enrichment levels, with the White House going a step further on Monday by saying that Iran should not be allowed to enrich uranium at all.

In its statement Monday the White House said that there was “little doubt” that “even before the deal’s existence, Iran was violating its terms.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had a one word quip in response to that on Tuesday. “Seriously?” he posted on Twitter, attaching the statement. Prior to Monday, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency had said Iran was abiding by its commitments.

Read more

What’s the best way to deal with Iran? The nuclear agreement Trump ditched.

Immediate crisis with Iran abates, but potential for conflict persists

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news