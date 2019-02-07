Italian Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio (l) with Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini c) take part in a commemoration marking the second anniversary of the Rigopiano Hotel avalanche disaster, Jan. 18, 2019. (Claudio Lattanzio/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

PARIS – France has recalled its ambassador to Italy amid repeated attacks by Rome on President Emmanuel Macron, the French foreign ministry announced Thursday.

The recall marked a major rift in the typically congenial politics of postwar Western Europe, where differences among neighboring allies have rarely reached a fever pitch.

“France has been, for several months, the object of repeated accusations, unfounded attacks and outrageous declarations that everyone knows and can recognize,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “This is unprecedented since the end of the war.”

Most of the recent tension comes as a result of verbal insults from Matteo Salvini, Italy’s hard line interior minister from the right-wing League Party, and from Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s deputy prime minister, from the populist, anti-establishment Five Star party. Both have lambasted Macron’s pro-Europe agenda as an affront to their increasingly nativist and nationalistic agenda.

Although Macron, as recently as last week, brushed off the substance of their critiques, the tension erupted when di Maio met with two “yellow vest” protesters in Rome on Tuesday, including Ingrid Levavasseur, who is the lead candidate on a yellow vest ticket for the European elections in May.

The yellow vest protests, hostile to the French government but especially to Macron, have upended French domestic politics for nearly three months, campaigning against what they see as rising social inequality and a government largely indifferent to the concerns of ordinary people.

[In Paris, ‘red scarves’ turn out to protest violence of ‘yellow vest’ demonstrations]

Di Maio, the head of a party that likewise began on social media and that grew into a real political faction, has been encouraging the yellow vests from the beginning.

“We are in power and those who taunted us have disappeared today from the political scene,” Di Maio wrote in a letter to the yellow vests in early January.

Paris condemned what it saw as efforts by a neighboring ally to meddle in its own domestic politics for electoral gain.

“To have disagreements is one thing; to exploit the relationship for electoral purposes is another,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

