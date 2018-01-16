In some respects, this is the first crisis of a young presidency otherwise defined by tweetable speeches and global interventions.

When Emmanuel Macron won the French election last year, he campaigned on a platform of welcoming migrants. Many saw his victory as a repudiation of the anti-immigrant hard line of his opponent, the far-right Marine Le Pen.

Now, however, after months of migrant expulsions and crackdowns, Macron’s supporters — particularly on the left — are beginning to feel betrayed.

So on Tuesday, Macron will speak on the contentious issue in Calais, the epicenter of France’s own ongoing migrant crisis and a living symbol of a nation’s struggle to devise any lasting response to a problem with seemingly no end in sight.

Most of the migrants here seek to enter Britain, a mere 20 miles to the north, but the British government will not accept them. Many remain in a stateless limbo and in squalid conditions, as exemplified by the sprawling “Jungle” camp the French government demolished in October 2016, ostensibly for humanitarian reasons.

[Macron touts Europe’s interests, but early actions put France first]

Macron’s address comes two days before a summit with British Prime Minister Theresa May, where he is expected to demand that the British government shoulder more of the burden in northern France.

On Tuesday, however, Macron will be defending his image as much as his policies.

In July, the new president — an avowed globalist — seemed to make good on his earlier campaign promises of goodwill toward migrants. “From now until the end of the year, I don’t want anyone on the streets, in the forests,” he said in a speech at a camp in Orléans, vowing “to accommodate everyone in a dignified way” and to establish “emergency accommodation everywhere.”

But there was a fine print to these remarks, a subtle distinction lost on many of those who rushed to express their support for the new president on social media. Macron was technically referring only to political asylum seekers or, as he put it, “those who are persecuted.” By contrast, the people merely seeking a better life in France were a different story. As Macron said in the same speech: “No country can take in all the economic migrants.”

To that end, Macron has spent considerable amounts of time since his election with Libyan and African leaders, devising checkpoints overseas intended to sift the asylum seekers from potential economic migrants and curb the total number of migrants actually arriving in France.

Some of his supporters remain convinced that this was the only practical option available.

“He tried to find a compromise, and it’s based on the distinction that those who are politically endangered should get priority. Of course that’s somewhat of an artificial distinction, but there are limitations,” said Dominique Moïsi, a French foreign policy expert who informally advised the Macron campaign.

On a domestic level, the French government has wasted no time in pursuing Macron’s promise to get migrants off the streets and out of the forests, evacuating people from makeshift camps across Paris and elsewhere and sending them to shelters throughout the country. Respecting “dignity,” however, has not been a priority, critics say.

Over the summer, a Human Rights Watch report alleged that French riot police — the Compagnies Républicaines de Sécurité, or CRS — “routinely use pepper spray on child and adult migrants while they are sleeping or in other circumstances in which they pose no threat.” Migrants in Calais recounted similar experiences to The Washington Post, and an internal investigation launched by the French Interior Ministry in response to the Human Rights Watch report ultimately ruled that police abuses were “plausible.”

In December, Gérard Collomb, Macron’s interior minister, authorized local authorities to conduct surprise checks on the immigration status of migrants housed in emergency shelters — a move that scandalized many on both sides of the political aisle.

In the French press, the outrage over these raids reached such a boiling point that some commentators even likened them to the tactics of the Vichy government, which collaborated with the Nazis in World War II in rounding up Jews.

In that vein, Macron this week appeared on the cover of L’Obs, among the most important French weekly magazines. The president’s face is grim, and depicted behind a lattice of barbed wire. “Welcome to the country of human rights,” the cover’s headline reads.

“The moment has come to prove to the youth of this country that our principles are not empty words,” wrote Patrick Boucheron, a prominent historian, in an essay inside. Likewise, in another article, J.M.G. Le Clézio, a Nobel Prize-winning French novelist, attacked what he called “an intolerable denial of humanity.”

For Moïsi, the Macron campaign adviser, much of this blowback is the “extreme” response from a disgruntled political left with no actual power. France’s famed Socialist party has imploded to a shell of its former self, and Macron’s centrist party, La République En Marche (Republic on the Move), is now a monolith in the French parliament.

“The caviar left will denounce him, of course, but they are not in power — they don’t have to find a stable ground and a way to govern,” Moïsi said.

At the same time, some of Macron’s other allies have broken ranks and expressed their dismay at the migrant situation.

“The values of France are threatened by the fact that, little by little, the idea has taken root that we can treat people in an inhuman way,” said Jacques Attali, a prominent economist and former Macron adviser, speaking on France’s BFM-TV on Monday.

“I was in Calais and I saw with my own eyes the police gas migrants,” he said.





Read more

Europe is trying to cut the flow of migrants from Africa. It won’t be easy.

Britain and France to construct ‘Great Wall of Calais’ to keep migrants from port

As ‘Jungle’ camp taken down, French police clash with desperate migrants

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news