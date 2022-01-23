The former soldier set off on Jan. 1 from the southern tip of Portugal on the westward voyage he had anticipated would take about three months.
In 2019, Savin had previously floated alone across the Atlantic in a large barrel-shaped capsule. Propelled only by winds and currents, that crossing from Spain’s Canary Islands to the Caribbean took 127 days.
Savin had activated two distress beacons on Thursday night.
“Unfortunately, the ocean this time was stronger this time than our friend, he who so loved navigating and the sea,” the Facebook post announcing his death said.