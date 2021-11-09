The robbers, armed with automatic weapons, raided an armored vehicle that was parked at a company that trades in precious metals. They fled with metals worth an estimated 14 million euros ($16.2 million), much of which has been recovered, judicial cooperation organization Eurojust said.
Video posted widely on social media showed police officers firing weapons as they chased the suspects across a field near the village of Broek In Waterland, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Amsterdam. A 47-year-old French man died in the shootout.
Dutch police said Tuesday that the newly arrested suspects are a 20-year-old Belgian woman and a 44-year-old man from Paris. Cars and data storage devices were seized during the arrests on Monday and Tuesday and subsequent searches of the suspects’ homes and a store in Paris.
Dutch police said they would seek to have both suspects transferred to the Netherlands to face trial.