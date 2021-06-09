Starting with his “The Adversary” in 2000, about the murderer Jean-Claude Romand, Carrere abandoned a previous career in fiction and began to write stories narrating his own experience or the lives of others.
“His books contribute to the unmasking of the human condition and relentlessly dissect reality,” the award’s jury said in a statement. It added that, in doing so, “Carrere draws an incisive portrait of today’s society.”
The author has also worked as a screenwriter and maker of films and documentaries, including a collaboration with German filmmaker Werner Herzog. Carrere has also been a jury member at the Cannes and Venice film festivals.
The 50,000-euro ($61,000) award is handed out annually during a lavish ceremony, normally in October, by the Princess of Asturias Foundation, which is presided over by Princess Leonor’s father, King Felipe VI.
The eight prizes cover different disciplines, from arts to social sciences or sports.