Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France vs Croatia - Paris, France, July 15, 2018 - France fans gather on the Champs-Elysees avenue during their World Cup final match against Croatia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

BONDY, France—On the side of a public housing project, a mural with his face hangs high over the highway, the pride of a nation but especially of this particular community, the place he was born and raised.

Kylian Mbappé, 19, is a breakout star of France’s national soccer team, which squares off Croatia on Sunday. But he is also the celebrated son of this low-income Paris suburb, part of the galaxy of so-called “banlieues” only a short train ride from one of the richest cities in the world.

Many of these Parisian banlieues, Bondy included, are heavily populated with immigrants and are often portrayed by French and especially foreign media as depressed and isolated, breeding grounds of petty crime and, most recently, hotbeds of terrorism. The phrase many use to describe these suburbs is “territories lost to the Republic.”

But the 2018 World Cup has changed that narrative, at least for now. In a country sometimes obsessed with national identity, France’s team is a decidedly multicultural squad, presenting an image of a diverse nation that has become a national success story, if not a fairy tale.

Nowhere was that clearer than in Bondy. “I believe that, tonight, Bondy has already won,” said Sylvine Thomassin, the mayor, in remarks before the match began. “We may not have much money, but we have never stopped believing in our young people.”

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered inside a Bondy stadium to watch the final match, broadcast live from Moscow. Children and adults alike had painted their faces with the famed ‘tri-color,’ France’s blue, red, and white flag. Others were draped in the flag; others wore jerseys emblazoned with the names and numbers of their favorite players. The crowd was seized with raucous cheers each time France scored.

But here in Bondy, it was Mbappé most people had come to celebrate.

Binguisse Traoré, 21, was wrapped in a French flag and wearing large sunglasses that bore the flag’s colors on the rims. He came early, and was seated in the front row of the crowd, closest to the screen.

“He’s a young man from Bondy, just like us,” Traoré said, claiming that he knew Mbappé when they were kids in the area. “Frankly, Mbappé is an idol for us. We hope to become like him. It’s a town where everyone waits to have a life like Mbappé.”

Moussa Khoma, 27, a friend of Traoré’s, pulled out his iPhone and showed a Facebook photo of himself and Mbappé on a childhood soccer team in Bondy. “He’s from here,” Khoma said, pointing to Mbappé’s face, in the corner of the screen. He noted that because of their age difference, Mbappé had merely trained with them for a while.

“Frankly, it’s a beautiful image,” Khoma said, referring to the French team as a whole.

For Rokhaya Diallo, a French journalist and activist who writes often on race in French public life, the widespread support for the French team represents an important shift in public opinion, however long it lasts. Win or lose, the World Cup 2018 is a victory for France, she said.

“It’s a victory because at the end of the day, it shows that sometimes the people who are rejected belong. That’s changed the atmosphere for a couple of days at least.”

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news