During the search for the girl, who was eventually recovered safely in Switzerland, anti-terrorism investigators realized that the abduction involved many people they had placed under surveillance for unrelated far-right extremism.
Daillet was in self-imposed exile in Malaysia at the time but was ultimately forced back to France and was arrested immediately on his return.
Daillet’s lawyer, Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi, described his client as a political prisoner. He said Daillet called only for the peaceful end to the political system and retained his faith in French justice despite the charges against him. He has vowed to run for president in France’s upcoming elections.