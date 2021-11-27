Over the holiday season, the government is restricting access to most indoor leisure activities — from museums to dining, theaters to cinemas — to those who are vaccinated or who have recovered from the virus in the past six months. While skiing has yet to be specifically addressed, Ghezzi said she believes the same restrictions will apply to mountains with closed lifts, which account for the vast majority of Italy’s ski resorts. Only a handful of ski areas in the Alpine foothills operate with only open lifts.