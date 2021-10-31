Officials said dozens of houses were destroyed or damaged in the city of 1.7 million people.
The governor said rescue teams with dogs were searching for more possible victims, though there were no reports of missing people.
Mexico has long been plagued by thieves who tap into gas and gasoline ducts.
An illegal tap of a gasoline line caused an explosion that killed at least 128 people in the town of Tlahuelilpan, north of Mexico City, in 2019. People had gathered in a field to fill containers with gasoline leaking from the line.