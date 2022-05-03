German authorities probing man's death during police check

Placeholder while article actions load

BERLIN — Authorities in Germany are probing the death of a man who collapsed Monday during a police check in the city of Mannheim, drawing allegations of police violence after a video surfaced allegedly showing him being beaten by officers while lying on the ground. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Gokay Akbulut, a federal lawmaker who represents Mannheim, called Tuesday for a thorough investigation of the case, saying it demonstrated the need for an independent complaints procedure.

Police in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said officers were alerted by a doctor at Mannheim’s Central Institute of Mental Health that a patient required help.

The 47-year-old man resisted officers, prompting them to “exert immediate force” whereupon he collapsed and had to be resuscitated, state police said. The man later died in hospital.

A short video posted on social media shows a police officer hitting the head of a man lying on the ground.

Lawmaker Akbulut called for demonstrations “to keep up the pressure so there is a full investigation” and said it was important for police to be properly trained in how to deal with people who have mental health problems.

GiftOutline Gift Article