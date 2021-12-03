DW said in a statement that it requested an independent external investigation into the allegations. The probe will be conducted by former German Justice Minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger and psychologist Ahmad Mansour.
The broadcaster, which is funded by the German government, said all employees are required to abide by DW’s values and principles, which include a clear commitment to Israel’s right to exist and a rejection of antisemitism. The policy applies to employees’ private social media accounts.
DW said the affected employees would be suspended for the duration of the investigation and that it would “immediately draw the necessary consequences” once the review is completed.