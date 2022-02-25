The priest was identified by local media only as Hans U.
According to the indictment, the case against the priest covered 118 counts and the youngest victim was a 9-year-old girl. The priest was taken into custody during the trial because more victims came forward and the court saw a danger of him reoffending.
The court heard that the suspect’s victims included a girl who complained of homesickness at a holiday camp and a girl to whom he was supposedly giving anger therapy.
The priest continued to have opportunities to be alone with children although the officials with the Cologne archdiocese was repeatedly informed about accusations and rumors against him, dpa reported. An initial investigation was shelved because the priest’s nieces withdrew testimony against him.
Archdiocese officials denied any responsibility during the trial.