The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

German customs officials seize cocaine valued at $44.3M

By
November 7, 2022 at 9:09 a.m. EST

BERLIN — German customs officials have seized 635 kilograms of cocaine among bananas shipped from Ecuador, authorities said Monday.

The cocaine, compressed into blocks and wrapped in plastic film, was found Oct. 27 in several packages in Duisburg in western Germany, the customs office in nearby Essen said.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The packages were wedged between bananas in a container shipped from Ecuador that had arrived in Germany via the Dutch port of Vlissingen. Employees at the company the bananas were delivered to noticed the packages and notified customs.

Authorities put the street value of the cocaine at about 44.5 million euros ($44.3 million), German news agency dpa reported.

Loading...