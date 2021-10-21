Police said the argument started when the 21-year-old customer walked into the gas station shop without a mask to pay for his fuel. The 67-year-old attendant pointed out that wearing a mask was obligatory and an argument ensued.
The customer then returned wearing a mask, punched the attendant and kicked him as he lay on the floor. He then fled, according to a police statement. The attendant was taken to a hospital for outpatient treatment.
The customer returned to the scene shortly afterward and handed himself in to police.
—-
