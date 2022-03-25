“The pandemic isn’t over by a long shot,” Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin. “There can be no talk of a ‘freedom day.’ Quite the contrary.”

He said the real number of daily infections wasn’t known but could be twice that currently reported. Hospitals in particular were having to cancel procedures due to large numbers of sick staff, he added.

Germany has had fewer deaths per capita than comparable European countries since the start of the outbreak, but officials are concerned that the low vaccination rate of under 76% could result in many more severe cases in future, particularly among the older population.

