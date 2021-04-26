“The perpetrator has been caught,” the governor, Bodo Ramelow, wrote on Twitter. “Such a cowardly person, strong and aggressive against someone who was defenseless.”
A video circulating on social media shows a man standing over the seated victim, repeatedly insulting and spitting at him, and then kicking him in the face.
Erfurt police said the 17-year-old victim from Syria, suffered minor injuries in the attack, which followed a verbal argument.
Witnesses on the tram alerted officers, who were able to identify the suspect based on the video as he was already known to police.
Anti-racism groups say there were 102 cases of far-right and antisemitic violence in Thuringia last year.
The incident happened in the same week that a Black customer was ejected from a Berlin supermarket after complaining about another shopper’s racist slur. Supermarket chain Aldi apologized for the incident and said a member of staff was fired.