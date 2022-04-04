Ahead of votes expected in parliament Thursday, there appeared to be no clear majority for any of a variety of proposals — ranging from the proposed mandate for all adults to bills explicitly opposing any mandate at all.

The 237 lawmakers who backed a mandate for all adults are now proposing a plan under which people aged 50 and above would be required to prove that they have been vaccinated starting Oct. 1, news agency dpa reported.

Other adults who aren’t vaccinated would be required to show that they have at least received counseling on the issue. Parliament could decided after its summer break, taking into account the progress of the pandemic and of vaccination, whether there should also be a vaccination mandate for under-50s.

Some 76% of Germany’s population of 83 million has received a full first course of vaccination and 58.8% also have received a booster shot. Officials aren’t satisfied with the number of older people in particular who have been vaccinated.

Infection levels are drifting downward from very high levels, and most coronavirus restrictions have recently been relaxed.